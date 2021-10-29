1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near Firebaugh

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver died in a head-on crash near Firebaugh Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. near Avenue 7 and Firebaugh Blvd.

Officials from the CHP said the 55-year-old was traveling westbound on Avenue 7 ½ when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into eastbound lane colliding with another vehicle. The driver was killed on impact.

Occupants of the other vehicles suffered major injuries and were transported to an area hospital.