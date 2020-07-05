1 killed, 2 injured in crash along Hwy 65 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash that occurred Saturday evening along Highway 65 in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report of a collision on Highway 65, just north of Avenue 200, near Strathmore, just before 8 p.m. with medical crews responding.

An investigation found that a 27-year-old woman driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, without a seat belt, northbound on Highway 65, north of Avenue 200 at an unknown speed, said spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson. A man was driving a 2019 GMC Sierra southbound on the highway at the same time at about 65 mph.

For unknown reasons, the Pathfinder drifted across the highway and collided with the front of the Sierra.

The driver of the Pathfinder was thrown out of the vehicle and landed onto the roadway, Tollefson said. The woman was taken to Sierra View Medical Center with major injuries, where she later died.

Both occupants of the GMC were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The collision remains under investigation, Tollefson said. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

