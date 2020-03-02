1 killed, 2 injured after crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was trapped after a deadly traffic collision near Orosi early Monday morning, according to CalFire.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Hills Valley Road and Floral Avenue.

Calfire said one person died and two people suffered major injuries and transported to an area hospital.

#HillsIncident Firefighters on scene of a traffic collision with victim trapped on Hills Valley & Floral Ave. One fatality & 2 victims with major injuries transported to hospital. Assisted by @OrangeCoveFire @sequoiasafetycouncil @ChpFresno @TulareCoFire pic.twitter.com/EfYRc4BjIY — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 2, 2020

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

