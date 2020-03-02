1 killed, 2 injured after crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was trapped after a deadly traffic collision near Orosi early Monday morning, according to CalFire.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near Hills Valley Road and Floral Avenue.

Calfire said one person died and two people suffered major injuries and transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

