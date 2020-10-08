1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident Thursday.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at McKinley and Garfield avenues west of Fresno.

CHP says a 41-year-old woman of Fresno was driving a Honda Civic traveling north on Garfield Avenue, when for unknown reasons the woman failed to stop, colliding with a Dodge Caravan.

The front end of the Dodge Caravan collided with the driver’s door of the Honda Civic causing major damage and fatal injuries to the driver of the Honda, according to CHP.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan later identified as Theresa Martinez-Pena, 66, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

 No other details were immediately available. The investigation is on going.

