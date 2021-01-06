1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover crash along Hwy 198 west of Visalia

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday evening following a rollover crash along Highway 198 between Hanford and Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers around 5:50 p.m. received a report of a crash on westbound Highway 198, west of 2nd Avenue, with emergency crews responding.

A preliminary investigation found that a 51-year-old Armona man was driving a 1998 Toyota occupied by a female passenger west on Highway 198 near 2nd Avenue at about 65 mph, said spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson. A 27-year-old Visalia man in a 2017 Hyundai was also headed in the same direction at a speed greater than 65 mph and was rapidly overtaking the Toyota from behind.

The front of the Hyundai then collided with the rear end of the Toyota within the number two lane of Highway 198.

Both vehicles then traveled off the roadway toward the northwest as the Toyota overturned multiple times and came to rest on its left side, Tollefson said. The female passenger in the Toyota, a 56-year-old from Armona, suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver in the Toyota was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.

The Hyundai remained upright throughout the collision and came to rest near the Toyota in an orchard along the highway.

The investigation continues but the CHP does not suspect alcohol or drugs to have contributed to the crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer D. Saldana with the CHP’s Hanford Area Office at 559-582-0231.