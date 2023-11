VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was injured after a house fire early Wednesday morning in Visalia, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to the fire around 4:00 a.m. in the 700 Block of South Encina Street. One person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.