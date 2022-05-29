FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured after a fire broke out at a home on Sunday, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Around 4:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to a neighborhood near Villa and Chapman avenues for a report of a home on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy black smoke and flames coming from the home.

Officials say one civilian was hurt in the fire but did not specify the extent of their injuries.

The incident was upgraded to a three alarm, meaning more firefighters and engines were called out to the home to help contain the fire.

Firefighters say the fire is now under control and crews are expected to remain in the area for the next couple of hours for salvage and overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.