1 injured in downtown Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Fresno police received a shotspotter alert at Tulare and U streets.

Shortly after receiving this alert, a shooting victim was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say the victim is a 40-year-old man who suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Authorities say there is currently no suspect information at this time.