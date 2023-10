LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car driven by a 54-year-old man slammed into the rear of a big rig trailer hauling grapes Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the car was headed south on Highway 41 near Lemoore around 4:30 a.m. when a truck was crossing Fargo Avenue.

Investigators say the car driver couldn’t avoid the last trailer and slammed into it.

Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.