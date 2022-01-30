1 injured after fire at southwest Fresno home, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in southwest Fresno early Sunday morning, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Just before 4:00 a.m., fire crews from the Fresno Fire Department and Cal Fire were dispatched to North and Elm avenues for report of a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire officials say crews went into rescue mode after seeing heavy fire coming from the east side of the residence.

Fresno Fire Department officials say no one was inside the home at the time of the incident, but one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released the condition of the injured person at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Cal Fire officials.

