1 injured after car slams into home in Visalia

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Visalia on Monday evening.

The Visalia Fire Department says the crash happened just before 7 p.m. when a car lost control for an unknown reason and slammed into a home near Lovers Lane and Saint Johns Parkway.

One person was stuck inside of the vehicle for a short time following the crash before firefighters were able to get them out.

Once out of the vehicle, the person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials did not say how many people were inside of the vehicle during the crash.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.