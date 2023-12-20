CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is in critical condition after a driver collided with a parked tree trimmer late Wednesday afternoon, the Clovis Police Department announced.

Police say they arrived at the intersection of Cindy and Terry Avenues around 4:30 p.m. where they found a car collided with a parked trimming trailer.

Responding officers reported the driver was uninjured but the worker inside the trailer sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a result.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved and are investigating this as a weather-related incident.