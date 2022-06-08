FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to California Highway Patrol officials, one person was taken to the hospital when a truck drifted off the road near Highway 99 and Manning Avenue Wednesday.

Officials say the incident occurred at the Manning Avenue overcrossing where the truck-trailer combination collided with another vehicle. The truck overturned, spilling its entire load of river rock across the roadway.

The driver, who was pinned in the vehicle, was cut out of the truck and taken to an area hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation, and officials say the construction in the area made dealing with the crash difficult as the vehicles collided with an abutment.