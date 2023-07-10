FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fiery solo-vehicle crash in Fresno County was reported to the California Highway Patrol on Monday, officers say.

According to CHP, officers responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection between Malaga and Clovis avenues.

CHP says they believe the driver was going southbound on Clovis Avenue and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several times before resting in the orchards and catching on fire.

Officers state the driver was able to escape from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with head wounds.

Cal Fire responded to the location to put out the fire. The identity of the driver was not officially released.