FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A water rescue is underway at Avocado Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Fire Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., officials say that firefighters were called out to the lake for a water rescue of two people.

Firefighters were able to pull one person out of the water but are still searching for the second person.

The person who was pulled from the lake was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

No other details about the water rescue have been provided by authorities at this time.