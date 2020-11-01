1 displaced by fire at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was displaced early Sunday morning due to a fire at a central Fresno apartment complex, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex along Marks Avenue, between Ashlan and Dakota avenues, said Capt. Keola Park. Firefighters saw light smoke coming from the attic of a single unit in the complex.

The fire department reported the cause of the blaze was found to have started at an exterior porch light fixture and had spread into the attic.

No injuries were reported but one person was displaced by the fire, Park said. The Red Cross was called to assist the victim.

A total of five engines, two trucks, a battalion chief and safety officer responded the fire.

