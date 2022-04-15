FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man died in a crash involving a van transporting farm laborers Friday morning.

CHP officials say a van traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue collided with an SUV traveling southbound on Fowler Avenue. Investigators believe that the van either failed to stop at the intersection or pulled in front of the oncoming SUV.

The van was carrying eight farm laborers, according to investigators, including one person who was not wearing a seatbelt who was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. That unidentified man was described as 18 or 19 years old.

The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries. Seven people in the van also suffered minor injuries, including one that was taken to an area hospital. The others were treated on the scene and released.