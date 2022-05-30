FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home was destroyed by a fire Monday morning in southeast Fresno and one person was detained, according to Fresno Fire.

The fire was reported around 7:00 a.m. near Townsend and 9th Street in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Fire says when crews arrived they found a fire in the rear of the home with possible people trapped inside. Fire crews say they searched the home and everyone made it out safely.

While attempting to fight the fire a man was detained on the scene who was causing conflict with firefighters and was impeding fire crews said Fresno Fire Battalion, Chief Bob Camp.

Authorities say the home is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.