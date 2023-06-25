LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people suffered gunshot wounds, one of whom died, following a shooting at a party early Sunday morning, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to Sunset Drive and Washington Boulevard where they say they found one victim dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

Another, they say, was suffering from life-threatening wounds and was airlifted to an area hospital.

Detectives are actively working this case and are looking to talk to witnesses or anyone who was in attendance.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the incident to please contact their Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.