1 dead, others injured in Fresno Co. crash, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Fresno County took place Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:45 p.m. they responded to the area of Clovis and American Avenues for a two-car collision.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a Honda Civic had rear-ended a box truck. The Honda was believed to be going at a high rate of speed at the time of the collision.

Officials say the driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with major injuries whereas the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants were said to have reported minor injuries.

CHP says the crash is under investigation and it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor.