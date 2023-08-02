MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man is dead following a vehicle crash into a canal in Merced County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say they were alerted at around 6:00 p.m. about the incident on Turner Island Road, north of Henry Miller Avenue, an area northeast of Los Banos.

According to the CHP, the 20-year-old driver was going northbound on Turner Island Road when he lost control of the vehicle and eventually overturned into an irrigation canal that was full of water at the time.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the incident.

The identity of the man killed was not officially released.