HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after colliding with a semi-truck Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the crash happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 198 and Sixth Avenue in the Hanford area.

A semi-truck that was driving northbound on Sixth Avenue approaching the intersection eastbound on 198 was making a right turn at a slow speed when a black Chrysler approached, officials say.

According to authorities, both vehicles were occupying the same lane and the Chrysler hit the rear of the semi at an unknown speed.

Officers say the driver of the Chrysler received life-threatening injuries and died on the scene. The semi-driver was not injured.

CHP says they just opened lanes, but are still cleaning up the scene.

Officials are still investigating what happened to cause this crash.

CHP says a lot more vehicles are frequenting those roads due to flooding and that this is not the main road travelers would be taking if it wasn’t due to floods in the roadways.