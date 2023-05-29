CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol working to clear the scene of a fatal car collision happening outside of Clovis Monday afternoon.

Officers say right before 5:00 p.m. Monday, CHP was dispatched to a two-car collision involving a grey Honda and a red Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Minnewawa and International Avenues on the outskirts of Clovis.

According to officials, the Mercedes flew past a stop sign, t-boning the Honda. The driver of the Honda did not survive, having two children in the car with them.

The children have been transported to a local hospital and the condition of the Mercedes driver is unknown.

The coroner has been called to the scene according to CHP and officers and first responders are still on the scene.

No identities are available at this time and officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.