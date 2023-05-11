FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead, and another is in the hospital, after an early Thursday morning double-shooting in Fresno.

Police identified 45-year-old Nathaniel Castaneda as the sole man killed after being shot multiple times just before 2 a.m.

Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department says it all started with an argument between a group of people outside a liquor store in the 600 block of North Fresno Street.

Officers responded to the liquor store for multiple Shotspotter alerts at 1:49 a.m.

Lt. Cervantes says they were able to gather video capturing the entire incident, but they were not able to share it as of Thursday.

“I can tell you that the video clearly depicts at least two individuals in some type of verbal disturbance. At some point in time, some individuals produced firearms,” Lt. Cervantes said.

In an exchange of gunfire, Castaneda was shot multiple times before being taken to CRMC, where he died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old African American man, who police would not identify, was shot in the torso and is in stable condition.

“These individuals both knew each other. Mr. Castaneda is a gang member, and I can tell you that although the individuals and parties that are here, including Mr. Castaneda, have gang ties, at this point there’s no reason for us to believe that it is gang motivated,” Lt. Cervantes said.

Castaneda was found on the scene.

The 33-year-old African American man fled after he was shot before he was found by officers on White Avenue.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said hearing gunshots isn’t new to him, but says he never expected to see a bleeding man right near his home.

“To see something like that, it’s just a shock. It’s gonna be with me for a while. It’s gonna stay for a while. It’s, it’s a human being you know?” he said, his identity concealed for his protection.

Lt. Cervantes says both gunshot victims have a criminal history, as both were on post-release supervision for narcotics sales. He also says they were able to recover a gun used in the shooting, left near the scene.

Officials say they’re still looking for another weapon and additional information or video and ask anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.