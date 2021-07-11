1 dead and 2 injured in illegal marijuana operation, Mariposa County deputies say

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight between illegal marijuana growers in Mariposa County left one dead and two others injured Saturday evening, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say the incident occurred in the Stumpfield Mountain Road area late Saturday evening.

According to officials, one person was pronounced dead while two others with gunshot wounds drove themselves to a Valley hospital for treatment.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says this is the second illegal grow in the area that they’ve been called to where weapons have been involved.

The California Department of Justin Crime Scene Unit out of Fresno is responding to the scene to help investigate, according to officials.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released at this time, but officials say more details will be released as the investigation continues.