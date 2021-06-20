1 dead and 2 injured in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was killed and two others, including a child, were injured in a shooting Sunday morning according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 1600 block of S. Delno Avenue.

Police say when arriving to the area, they were able to locate the crime scene, but no victims were present.

A short time later police were told that three shooting victims had arrived at the Community Regional Medical Center, one including a child.

Officials say one victim, a man, died from his injuries and that the other two victims are in stable condition.

Police say there is no further information at this time.

This story will be updated as information is made available.