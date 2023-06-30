CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash involving a Bakersfield man was reported to the California Highway Patrol on Friday, according to CHP.

CHP states they received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on State Route 43, at Avenue 56 in Visalia around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a white Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Avenue 56, approaching State Route 43, when a driver of a red Toyota Tacoma was driving northbound on State Route 43, also approaching Avenue 56.

CHP identified the driver of the Toyota as 33-year-old Steven Edward Nelson of Bakersfield, and the driver of the Ford as a 25-year-old male from Fresno.

CHP states the driver of the Ford failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued the intersection directly into the path of the Toyota, colliding.

Officers say the driver of the Ford was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not seem to be a factor in this collision according to CHP.