SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is dead after a traffic collision was reported in Selma Monday evening, the California Highway Patrol says.

According to CHP, they were called to a traffic collision around 9:15 p.m. north of Highway 99, south of 2nd Street. This collision occurred prior to the construction lane split.

CHP was able to confirm a van collided with an SUV.

Officials say they have the number two and three lanes closed.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.