MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is dead after a traffic collision in Merced, the Merced Police Department said on Thursday.

According to the Merced Police Department, just before 6 p.m. they responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of E 21st Street and Glen Avenue.

Officers say one person in one of the vehicles died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of now, there is no information regarding the identity of the resident who died or any other injuries.

The Merced Police Department says there is no information as of now on what caused the collision or if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.