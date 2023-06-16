FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she was ejected from a car crash near Sanger Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they received a solo-vehicle crash call involving a Dodge Charger around 5:45 p.m. at the Jensen and Del Rey Avenues intersection.

Officers state they found the driver of the vehicle still in the driver’s seat described as a woman in her mid-40s.

Investigators say the passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the car and was likely not wearing a seatbelt when she got ejected.

According to officers, both women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the passenger ejected from the vehicle succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities want to remind the public of the importance of wearing a seatbelt while driving and paying attention at all times.

This is an ongoing investigation.