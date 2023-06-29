MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver suffered fatal injuries after a solo-vehicle crash in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol on Thursday.

CHP says they received a call on Thursday at 2:37 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Highway 59, south of McNamara Road.

Investigators state a 31-year-old male was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southbound on State Route 59 when the driver allowed the Explorer to veer to the left, causing it to travel off the roadway and into a ditch.

According to CHP, the Explorer overturned before coming to rest on its side, in the field east of the roadway.

Investigators say the driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and it is unknown at the time if drugs and/or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.