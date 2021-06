PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died after a private plane crashed at an airport on Monday, according to the Porterville Fire Department.

Around 2 p.m., a private aircraft reportedly crashed at the Porterville Municipal Airport near Wildcat Way and Thunderbolt Drive.

Fire officials say one person on the plane was killed in the crash, but did not specify if anyone else was onboard.

No other details on this crash have been given at this time.