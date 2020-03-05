1 dead after pin-in crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in her 60’s was killed and a man suffered major injuries after a pin-in crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Fowler and American avenues.

A big rig and a white Ford sedan collided in the intersection, spokesman Mike Salas said. The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The CHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

