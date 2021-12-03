1 dead after multiple collisions near Chowchilla

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash in extremely foggy conditions Friday morning on Highway 152, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officers said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on eastbound Highway 152 and Road 9.

While responding, CHP officers said several other collisions occurred east of the original crash and carried over to the westbound side, blocking both directions of traffic.

Highway 152 from Highway 59 to Highway 99 was closed as officers determined the number of injuries and incidents.

The cause of the collisions are under investigation.