1 dead after helicopter crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing helicopter pilot was found dead Wednesday after crashing in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Sheriff deputies.

Authorities said the crop-dusting helicopter was first reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. A California Highway Patrol helicopter began searching the area around 11:00 p.m but was unable to locate the missing helicopter.

Sheriff deputies said they were able to ping the pilot’s cell phone and locate the missing helicopter with help from aircraft from the crop-dusting company.

The pilot, a man in his 50’s who worked for the company for twenty years, was found in the wreckage around 3:00 a.m. in an orchard near Chandler and Sonoma avenues, according to deputies.

Deputies said there are power lines in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.