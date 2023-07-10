MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Madera County Monday morning.

CHP says the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on Ellis Street and Fairview Street outside of Madera. Investigators say it appears the driver of a black truck was speeding down Ellis Street in the wrong lane and hit a car head-on.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries, according to CHP.