FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic on northbound Highway 99 was backed up after a deadly fiery crash near Fowler, Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Manning Avenue. California Highway Patrol officers say a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck and burst into flames killing the driver in the car.

CHP says a child was injured and transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.