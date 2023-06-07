1 dead after fiery crash near Sanger, CHP says

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a semi-truck and a Ford Ranger collided in a crash outside Sanger on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Shields and Academy avenues.

Investigators say a commercial truck pulling a bottom-load gravel trailer was traveling northbound on Academy Avenue. A Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on Shields Avenue.

According to investigators, the Ford Ranger failed to stop at the stop sign impacting the rear trailer of that big rig. That big rig continued for about another 200 feet where that trailer overturned and caused the Ford Ranger to become engulfed in fire.

“It was a very horrific high-speed impact into that trailer, causing it to overturn and again become engulfed in fire,” says CHP officer Mike Salas.

The driver of the Ford Ranger died at the scene. The driver of the commercial big rig was uninjured.

The identities of those involved have not been officially released.