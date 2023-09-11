TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, one person is dead and a second was injured in a crash Sunday morning.

CHP says around 2:25 a.m. they received a call of a traffic collision on Zachary Road at County Line Road, near Delano with medical personnel responding.

Investigators say the driver of a Honda was traveling northbound on Zachary Road at an unknown speed, approaching County Line Road.

According to investigators, the driver failed to slow/stop for a posted stop sign. As a result, the front of the Honda struck a fence/metal posts.

As a result of the impact, CHP says the driver a 35-year-old man from DeLano sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The right front passenger of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs was a contributing factor in this crash.