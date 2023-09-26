1 dead after crash near Caruthers, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash north of Caruthers on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. at Dinuba and West avenues. Officers say the crash involved a pickup and a sedan.

Images from the crash show that the two vehicles both went into an almond orchard and one ended up on the roof.

According to officers at the scene, one person was confirmed dead, and another sustained major injuries. The identities of the deceased have not been officially released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.