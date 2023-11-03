MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead following a vehicle collision in Merced on Friday, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say the crash took place around 9:20 a.m. in the area of M Street and W. 15th Street. They arrived to find a vehicle had struck a pedestrian; the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Officers say speed does not appear to be a factor, although drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Nathan McKinnon at (209) 769-6996 or by email at mckinnonn@cityofmerced.org.