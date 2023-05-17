PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a crane they were operating struck a live electrical wire in Parlier on Wednesday, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say the incident took place at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Manning and Academy avenues. Officials say the victim was a Hispanic man who was offloading equipment when the crane boom struck the live electrical cable.

Those responding to the scene needed to wait for the cables to be de-energized before they were able to help the victim. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say he was there to service a nearby cellphone tower.

“No danger to the community at this time, just a tragic accident,” said Parlier Police Sergeant Jesse Ruelas.

The victim is yet to be officially identified.