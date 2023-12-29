LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after a crash between a big rig and an SUV in a section of Highway 33 south of Firebaugh on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say at around 2:30 p.m., they were alerted to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 33 and Shaw Avenue, south of Firebaugh. CHP responded and discovered that the driver of the SUV had allowed the vehicle to move to the opposite lane into the path of the big rig. The big rig driver turned in an attempt to avoid the crash but the SUV collided with the side of the big rig before continuing on to the dirt shoulder at the side of the highway.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.