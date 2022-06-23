FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Thursday right before 9:00 p.m. police say they responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Shaw and Hayes.

When police responded to the scene they say they found an adult male possibly in his late 20s to early 30s lying in the intersection.

Officers provided first aid and CPR, but the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene by officials.

According to the police, the SUV was going eastbound on Shaw approaching the intersection near Hayes, which has a stop sign.

The driver told the police that the bicyclist was attempting to stop on Hayes, but continued in the way of the SUV and was struck.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating according to police officers. The driver reportedly had children in the SUV during the accident according to investigators.

Police say they do not believe that alcohol and drugs are not a factor but will continue investigating the incident.

It is unknown if the bicyclist was wearing any protective gear at this time.