TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and four others were rescued from the Kern River Wednesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they were called right before 5:30 p.m. to the Kern River in the area of Ant River Canyon near Kernville.

Investigators say that five kayakers lost their equipment in the high flows of the river and then fell out of their raft.

Deputies say that four people have been rescued from the river and they are working to recover the body of another person who is confirmed to be deceased.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the Swiftwater Rescue Team is getting help from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Rescue Team.

Authorities are reminding the public that water is colder and faster than usual, and asking people to please avoid the waterways completely.