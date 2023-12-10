TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A three-car collision left four people injured and one person dead Sunday evening, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded to the crash near Avenue 196 and Road 204 near Plainview.

Fire crews report three people were pinned in with major injuries, another sustained minor injuries, and one person was confirmed dead at scene.

Officials say all were extricated from their vehicles and transported to a local hospital.

Tulare County Fire is asking the public to avoid the area as Avenue 196 will be closed as the California Highway Patrol conducts the collision investigation.