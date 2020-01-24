1 dead, 4 injured in possible DUI-related rollover crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A possible DUI driver died in a two-vehicle rollover crash involving a Dodge and a red pickup truck Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the 39-year-old driver of the red truck failed to stop at the posted stop sign and drove in the path of a dodge injuring four people, the driver of the pickup truck died in the wreck.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. at Nebraska and Elm Avenues in Fresno County.

CHP said it appears the driver of the red truck may have been DUI based on evidence found on the scene.

#NebraskaIncident Firefighters on scene of a traffic collision involving 2 vehicles at Elm & Nebraska. One victim died at scene and 3 patients transported to hospital. Assisted by @ChpFresno @AmericanAmb pic.twitter.com/6TECWn4Brq — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) January 24, 2020

