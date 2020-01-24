1 dead, 4 injured in possible DUI-related rollover crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A possible DUI driver died in a two-vehicle rollover crash involving a Dodge and a red pickup truck Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the 39-year-old driver of the red truck failed to stop at the posted stop sign and drove in the path of a dodge injuring four people, the driver of the pickup truck died in the wreck.
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. at Nebraska and Elm Avenues in Fresno County.
CHP said it appears the driver of the red truck may have been DUI based on evidence found on the scene.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.