1 dead, 4 injured in possible DUI-related rollover crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A possible DUI driver died in a two-vehicle rollover crash involving a Dodge and a red pickup truck Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the 39-year-old driver of the red truck failed to stop at the posted stop sign and drove in the path of a dodge injuring four people, the driver of the pickup truck died in the wreck.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. at Nebraska and Elm Avenues in Fresno County. 

CHP said it appears the driver of the red truck may have been DUI based on evidence found on the scene.

