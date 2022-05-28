FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One adult is dead and three teens are injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers were responding to a call at Radio Park near First Street and Clinton Avenue when they heard gunfire coming from the intersection.

Officers began to search the area and reported finding an adult and two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officers say he later died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials say the two teenagers, identified as a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were also taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated.

A short time later, officers say another 16-year-old who was shot during the disturbance walked up to them and asked for help.

Officers say two of the teens are currently in stable condition at the hospital, and a third is in critical condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned two of the teens may have been involved in some type of disturbance with the adult and the third teen leading up to the shooting.

During the disturbance, officers say they believe the two groups exchanged gunfire with one another, striking everyone who was involved.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.