MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died and three people were injured after a shooting broke out during a house party early Sunday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:00 a.m., deputies were called out to a home on Cowden and Fire avenues in the Beachwood area for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults and two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four of the victims were taken to a local hospital, where officials say one person was pronounced dead.

Deputies say two of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital, and a third person remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet released the age of the person who was killed in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7472.