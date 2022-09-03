TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A fatal shooting in Tulare on Saturday left one person dead and two others injured, including a teen, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say they received several calls of a shooting near the Tulare Cemetery in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street, starting around 1:20 a.m on Saturday.

Officers say they arrived to find three people who’d been shot, and crews on-scene immediately began rendering first aid. All three victims were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators say one of the victims was a 15-year-old, and the other two were adults.

One adult died at the hospital, while the teen and the other adult are listed in stable condition.

Detectives urge anyone with information on this case to contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4238.